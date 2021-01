( Jim Grant / Jim Grant )

Used by US military personnel for training foreign military units, the DS Arms FAL clone is a simple, durable and heavy hitting battle rifle. DS Arms has a dizzying array of FAL models for various environment, including a US civilian versions of FAL builds that were part of overseas contracts. As part of their foreign internal defense missions, soldiers and Marines use these SA58 clones of the FAL to help familiarize themselves with the rifle's manual of arms so they can better integrate with military units in other countries. The specifications of the rifle in this video include: 18" Premium Traditional Profile Barrel. Barrel Features Bi-Pod Cut & Front Sling Swivel. Barrel Threaded 9/16x24 LEFT. 7.62 X 51mm NATO. 4140 Fully Machined & Heat Treated Cast Steel Type 1 or Type 2 Receiver - Carry Handle or Non Carry Handle Cut. Traditional Cocking Handle. Belgian Style Combo Device Flash Hider. U.S. Made Glass Filled Nylon Pistol Grip. U.S. Made Glass Filled Nylon Reinforced Full Length Handguards. U.S. Made Glass Filled Nylon Humpback Buttstock. Light Weight Alloy Lower Trigger Frame. 20 Round Metric Magazine.