For over 25 years, Oakley Standard Issue has been supplying our nation’s heroes with the very best in protective eyewear.

An obsession with research and development continues to produce combat-ready equipment for those whose lives depend on their gear – and we are honored to have earned their respect.

Launching early March and running through 2019, the #OakleySIOrigin campaign gives consumers a look behind the Bunker doors of the over 500,000sq ft corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Foothill Ranch, California.

#OakleySIOrigin sets out to question, what inspires and ignites the creation of your go-to protective gear and where does it come from?

Follow along the Ballistic eyewear journey from idea to development, testing and manufacturing, ending with a 100% USA MADE piece of ballistic protective eyewear that meets the unique demands of Oakley’s consumers.

Whether you are in your first day at Military school, a seasoned Police Lieutenant or decorated Military Veteran, Oakley SI is here to serve you.

Oakley Standard Issue is a dedicated division within Oakley, Inc. that is committed to serving the specific needs of the U.S. Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS professionals.

Oakley’s partnership with the U.S. Armed Forces began in the 1980s. The alliance was formed to develop new technologies that improvethe safety, performance and comfort of our service members and safety professionals.

This passion has driven the creation of the Oakley SI line, offering unprecedented optical clarity while maintaining ultimate levels of protection.