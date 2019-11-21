From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

AMMO, Inc. has announced the operational launch of its patented Hard Armor Piercing Incendiary (HAPI) and Armor Piercing (AP) ammunition manufacturing line. AMMO is now manufacturing best-in-class 308 (7.62x51mm) and .338 ammunition in both HAPI and AP variants for use by the Company’s U.S. and overseas military and law enforcement partners. The performance specifications for both rounds are as follows:

.338 HAPI and AP

Defeats ½” (12.7mm) MIL 12560 armor plate at 500 meters

308 HAPI and AP

Defeats ¼” 400 HB armor plate at 500 meters

The Company demonstrated the prototype of these patented technology-based rounds at the 2019 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada for military and law enforcement personnel from the U.S. and its allies with great response and confirmed acquisition interest.

Since then, AMMO has industrialized the manufacturing of these superior performing rounds to be positioned to supply U.S. and allied military and law enforcement personnel. Also, the Company has the necessary manufacturing capacity to offer additional calibers for this style of ammunition.

Technological advancements in personal body armor and vehicle protection has demanded higher performance ammunition, while the continuing surge in international conflicts and the ever-increasing use of asymmetric warfare is anticipated to further fuel demand for ammunition across the globe.

AMMO’s work in industrializing the manufacturing of its AP and HAPI ammunition was specifically deployed to serve this burgeoning global military and law enforcement ammunition market.