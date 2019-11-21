From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

The new 6mm 109 Grain Long Range Hybrid Target Bullets provide competitive PRS shooters and long-range accuracy enthusiasts a level of precision and consistency unmatched by all other bullet manufacturers. Utilizing advanced and proprietary manufacturing processes, Berger’s innovative Meplat Reduction Technology (MRT) System applies controlled pressure along the projectile nose, producing a homogeneous and repeatable bullet profile for the industry’s most consistent Ballistic Coefficients (BC).

The 6mm 109 Grain LRHT boasts a high BC, jump-tolerant hybrid ogive profile that is Doppler Radar verified with less than 1% BC variation. A high BC is desirable for competitive shooting, however, shot-to-shot consistency is most critical when engaging targets to 600 yards and beyond. The 109’s are tailored to cartridges such as 6mm Creedmoor, 6mm BR, Dasher, 6XC, 6BRX, and 6x47 among others. It offers the same stability factor as the industry-leading 105gr Hybrid Target and is a direct replacement for 1:8” twist barrels.

The 6mm 109’s offer several advantages,” said Bryan Litz, Berger’s Chief Ballistician. “Its ultra-sleek profile provides a higher Ballistic Coefficient (BC) resulting in less wind drift at all ranges. Using the proprietary MRT technology also results in a higher and more consistent BC which is important for reducing dispersion at long range.”