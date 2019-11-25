From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Apex Tactical Specialties is pleased to announce the release of its new tactical length Extended Mag Release for the CZ P10 model pistols utilizing the newer unidirectional mag release design.

The Apex Extended Mag Release is a direct drop-in replacement for the P10 factory magazine release and improves performance by making it easier to reach. It is a tactical length mag release that is also suitable for competition use, and is reversible to accommodate both the right-handed or left-handed shooter.

Designed and manufactured by Apex, the mag releases are machined from barstock steel and feature a 30 lines per inch checkered face. Each part is fully heat treated and finished in black Melonite for enhanced durability and reliability.

The new extended magazine release can be ordered direct from ApexTactical.com. Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new magazine release can contact Apex at dealer@apextactical.com or (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

Features and Specifications:

Direct replacement for the factory magazine release

Reversible

Features 30 lines per inch checked face

Easy to install

Apex Part #: 116-132 Tactical Length

MSRP: $49.95

For more information on parts from Apex Tactical Specialties, visit www.ApexTactical.com, like Apex Tactical on Facebook or follow @ApexTactical on Instagram or Twitter. Instructional videos on the installation of Apex parts are available on Apex’s YouTube, Full30 and GunStreamer channels.