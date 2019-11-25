From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

MacGregor Tactical, LLC and Lion Shield, LLC are pleased to introduce The Lion Shield Bullet Resistant Hoodie. It’s a new NIJ Level IIIA rated, Integrated, Concealable - Soft Armor Carrier System, (Concealed Integrated Soft Armor Concealable Carrier System) that offers a new way for Private Citizens as well as Local Law Enforcement, Private Security , Members of The U.S. Armed Services and D.O.J. to wear and carry their Concealed Soft Armor.

Features and benefits include:

Both armor panels are Truly Concealable and the carrier itself is seamlessly integrated into the hoodie making the armor and carrier virtually undetectable unlike traditional “Concealed” carriers

Available in sizes Adult XXXL through Child Medium

The carriers are able to accommodate 2(Two) 11 ”x 15 ” NIJ Level IIIA Panels and Trauma Pads or in the case of the Child Medium through Adult Small sizes, 2 (Two) 10 “ x 12 “ NIJ Level IIIA Panels and Trauma Pads; one each for the front and one each for the back.

It is lightweight and breathable – The carrier is made of 70 Denier, Nylon Rip-Stop material and the side panels of the carrier itself are composed if a light weight, breathable Spandex material.

It is T.S.A, approved for domestic Travel in carry-on or checked luggage - https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/items/body-armor

The Lion Shield Hoodie will be available starting immediately at the introductory price of $150.00 w/o Armor or including a set of two (2) Panels - (2) Rimelig NIJ Level IIIA Soft Armor Panels (Front and Back, for $ 408.00. (These are base-model Ballistic Soft Armor Panels and we highly recommend that you purchase a set (2) of Ballistic Trauma Pads as well ) This price is nearly ½ off similar products on the market. We also currently offer a 20% discount with the Code MAC20 on every other product which we offer on our site. In either case, you can purchase them on our website, or get further information, product specifications and details at www.macgregorarmour.com.