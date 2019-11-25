From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Meprolight, a world leader in a variety of optic solutions from electro-optics sights, thermal sights and devices, self-illuminated sights, and innovative pistol sights, introduces the MEPRO FT Single Dot pistol sight system.

Incredibly small and lightweight, the FT Single Dot system is based on Meprolight’s optical illumination patent and features a front and back aiming post in Fiber-optic Tritium dots for horizontal and vertical centering in daylight, nighttime, and low light circumstances.

The low-profile accents fast target acquisition and increases the user’s level of accuracy. Simple to install by placing the FT Single Dot sight on any pistols rear dovetail. There are no batteries or switches, just install and go!

The FT Single Dot is made from extremely durable materials to withstand heavy use and provide the user with years of bright light shooting. MSRP is $130.00.