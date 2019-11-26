From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Highlights:

Provides AN/PRC-163 software-defined, two-channel handheld radios for USSOCOM forces

Operates current and legacy waveforms, with upgradeability to support specific missions

Reinforces L3Harris’ position as leading provider of software-defined radios to DoD

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) an initial $86 million full-rate production order for Falcon IV AN/PRC-163 two-channel handheld tactical radios that will provide Special Operations Forces (SOF) operators with advanced communications capabilities.

The order is part of a $390 million IDIQ contract awarded by USSOCOM in 2015 under the Next Generation Tactical Communications (NGTC) program to deliver an advanced two-channel radio for SOF operators. USSOCOM also has awarded the company a NGTC contract to deliver multichannel Next-Generation Manpack radios. The NGTC handheld and manpack radios are the backbone of the complete ecosystem of SOF-focused solutions that L3Harris is providing to USSOCOM.

The AN/PRC-163 is a powerful multi-channel, software-defined radio system that enables advanced tactical communications and meets USSOCOM’s rigorous requirements for a small, two-channel, multiband, multifunction and multi-mission tactical radio. The AN/PRC-163’s familiar, yet enhanced interface is easy-to-use, and the flexible software-defined architecture enables users to quickly add new waveforms and capabilities, while mission modules allow the addition of tailored applications for specific missions like receiving ISR full-motion video.

The Falcon IV NGTC program radios from L3Harris are integrated network systems that can simultaneously communicate over multiple channels and crossband between those channels. They are capable of satellite communications, VHF/UHF/L/S-band and multiple mobile ad-hoc networking (MANET) waveforms including ANW2 and TSM-X™.

“L3Harris has invested heavily in our Falcon IV multi-channel software defined radios and is delivering advanced technology with game-changing capabilities to our USSOCOM customer,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. "This full-rate production order is a major milestone in our contract with USSOCOM to provide solutions that achieve their vision.”