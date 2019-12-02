From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Franklin Armory releases their new line of muzzle devices – The Aura and Aura XTD.

Franklin Armory, the makers of the Triumvir muzzle device, introduces the new Aura muzzle device. These new brakes are designed to greatly reduce felt recoil allowing faster follow up shots, the perfect pairing for our BFSIII triggers.

The Aura is perfect for minimalist and/or competition builds. Being short and light while providing excellent recoil reduction, the Aura brakes are the perfect addition to any firearm. The Aura XTD is the extended version with a 6 o’clock pre-drilled hole for pin and weld applications for 14.5-inch barrels. The Aura series is currently available in 5.56 NATO 1/2-28 thread with many more calibers and thread patterns coming very soon.

Greatly reduces felt recoil

Machined from 416 stainless steel

Aura XTD Series comes pre-drilled for pin and weld applications

Perfect for competition builds

100% American made