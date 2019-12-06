From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

New to the market this year and highly anticipated by many is the Hellcat by Springfield Armory. According to Springfield Armory this high-capacity, lightweight compact9mm is a “class-leading firearm”. This will most certainly be a contender for concealed carry end-users. We will let you be the judge...In response to our Tulster fans, we decided to include a holster for this highly sought-after pistol.

From the ground up, the Profile Holster was designed to be an ultra-concealable, minimalistic, appendix carry holster without the drawbacks. Distinct features such as the matte-edge finish and minimal material used facilitate in a comfortable fit providing maximum concealment for concealed carry.

Each AIWB Profile Holster is formed to the Springfield Hellcat for a snug fit with low drag. The adjustable retention along with the inherent positive retention “SNAP” ensures the firearm is secure when holstered.

Removal of extra material between the muzzle and retention screw adds to a layer of comfort without digging into the body or thigh. The trigger guard is intentionally undercut to promote a higher grip on the Springfield and allow for a magazine release while the firearm is fully holstered.

From the injection molded belt clip to the soft loop option, the cant settings are easily adjustable from 0-15 degrees to allow for a perfect grip on the Hellcat.

This Profile holster can be ordered in many different colors and patterns for either Right or Left handed shooters.

And don’t forget to pair your new Hellcat IWB holster with an Echo Mag Carrier. Due to the staggered stack design of the magazine, we recommend using the Double Stack 9/40 Echo Carrier.

Holster Features:

Undercut trigger guard.

Works with Quick Clip or Softloop Kit.

Adjustable retention.

Adjust cant from 0-15 degrees.

Full sweat shield.

Rounded and matte edges.

Minimal material.