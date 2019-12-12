From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Sig Sauer, Inc. is pleased to add 300BLK to its Elite Performance line of full metal jacket (FMJ) rifle ammunition for training. Sig FMJ ammunition is ideal for those seeking cost-efficient, high-quality training rounds. The 125gr 300BLK load has a muzzle velocity of 2,145 fps.

“There is a huge demand for 223 Rem and 308 Win FMJ training ammunition, and we’ve had many requests for 300BLK as well,” said Brad Criner, Senior Director, Brand Management and Business Development, Sig Sauer Ammunition. “These premium training loads are designed to offer high-level performance at affordable prices.”