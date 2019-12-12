From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.
Smith & Wesson Inc. today announced that it has expanded its award-winning M&P Shield EZ pistol series to include the new M&P9 Shield EZ, chambered in the popular 9mm caliber. Built for personal protection and every day carry, the M&P9 Shield EZ further expands the M&P Shield EZ pistol platform, which was released in 2018 and features an easy-to-rack slide, easy-to-load magazine, and easy-to-clean design.
Lane Tobiassen, President of Smith & Wesson, said, “When the M&P380 Shield EZ was released in 2018, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the easy-to-use features of the innovative pistol platform. From that point on, we knew we would expand the M&P Shield EZ line with a pistol that incorporated the same features, chambered in the powerful and popular 9mm caliber. The new M&P9 Shield EZ is easy-to-rack, easy-to-load, easy-to-shoot and easy-to-clean, appealing to a wide range of consumers seeking out these popular features in 9mm. With over three million M&P Shield pistols adopted by consumers, we believe the ‘M&P Shield’ name has become synonymous with personal protection. This much-anticipated release is the next evolution of the personal protection pistol.”
Built for personal and home protection, the new M&P9 Shield EZ pistol is the latest addition to the M&P M2.0™ family and features an 8+1 round capacity and a 3.675” barrel. The M&P9 Shield EZ pistol ships with two 8 round magazines that feature a load-assist tab for quick, easy loading, as well as a Picatinny-style equipment rail to accommodate accessories. The pistol also features an optimal M&P pistol 18-degree grip angle for a natural point of aim, white-dot front, and adjustable white-dot rear sights, and a light, crisp trigger. The MSRP on the M&P9 Shield EZ pistol is $479.
The M&P9 Shield EZ pistol is available at firearms retailers across the nation.
M&P9 Shield EZ pistol features include:
Easy-to-Use Design
- Easy-to-rack slide for trouble-free manipulation
- Tapered rear slide serrations, providing an easy-to-grasp surface
- Easy-to-load magazine design with load assist tab for quick, easy loading
Superior Performance
- Low bore axis for ultimate recoil control
- Chambered in popular 9mm caliber
- One-piece, single-action trigger for crisp trigger pull with tactile and audible trigger reset
- Windage- adjustable, white dot rear sight
Superior Controls
- Tactile loaded chamber indicator to both see and feel if a round is in the chamber
- Reversible magazine release that’s easily adjusted for left or right hand operation
- Available with ambidextrous manual thumb safety
- Available with factory-installed Crimson Trace® Red Laserguard®
To learn more about the new M&P9 Shield EZ pistol and the complete M&P line of firearms, including spec sheets and images, please click here.
