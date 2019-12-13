From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Glock, Inc., a global leader in firearms manufacturing and innovation, invites you to start the .22 Long Rifle (LR) caliber journey with the introduction of the new Glock 44.

The company debuted its first-ever .22 LR caliber pistol at a live product launch that included select media partners and distributors on-site while Glock fans and brand loyalists tuned in to be a part of the experience from around the globe.

Since inception, Glock has been synonymous with reliability, accuracy and durability. Glock does not compromise when it comes to quality and reliability in a firearm. Now you can get the same trusted reliability and durability in a .22 LR caliber pistol. The Glock 44 has a unique hybrid steel-polymer slide and mirrors the iconic Glock 19 frame size for optimal performance for new shooters, sport shooters, and everyone in between.

“The way the G44 mirrors the iconic G19 is great and all levels of shooters will benefit from owning and practicing with the G44,” said Retired Marine Gunner Christian Wade. “I subjected the G44 to a variety of adverse conditions and it holds its own with every other Glock ever produced.”

Wade was one of two partners selected by Glock to rigorously test the Glock 44 in a variety of climates and adverse conditions. With over 30 years in the Marine Corps and as a firearms expert, Wade understands the importance of functionality and ease of use is realized in the Glock platform and carried on to the Glock 44.

Glock has taken everything that is fun and functional about a .22 LR caliber pistol and enhanced it to improve your experience with optimal performance. “While many .22 LR firearms exhibit tendencies to function differently with particular ammunition types, the G44 pistol functioned to near perfection,” said Bryan Peterson, Manager of Product Concept Development at Federal Ammunition.

Peterson was also a partner included in early testing and extended his expertise of ammunition through testing the G44 with thousands of rounds and a large variety of ammunition.

The G44 features many of the latest enhancements seen in the 5th Generation of Glock pistols such as the ambidextrous slide stop lever and reversible magazine catch, the Glock Marksman Barrel (GMB) for increased accuracy and performance, adjustable back straps, and adjustable rear sights. The G44 also features a ghost hole loaded chamber indicator and comes standard with two 10-round load-assist magazines.