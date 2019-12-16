From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Recognizing the distinctive wants and needs of the users of their knives, tools and gear, SOG has announced a collaboration with MTM Watches, the leading manufacturer of sophisticated, tactical and military watches worldwide, to offer a limited-edition series of timepieces that complements their customers’ demands for functional high-performance and sophistication.

Available exclusively at SOGKnives.com the exclusive collection of four SOG MTM Watches (Hypertec, Hypertec Chrono 1, Hypertec Chrono 2 and Hypertec H-61) are American-made and have been designed based on the feedback and demands of professionals across the variety of environments and situations they are faced with around the globe.

Together, SOG and MTM are releasing a collection of timepieces that are both sophisticated and seamlessly connected to their wearer’s daily needs — a culmination of innovation and design from both companies.

The collection includes four options of Quartz Movement watches, that have been balanced for our users’ needs, each featuring an understated SOG Logo on the dial:

The Hypertec H-61 is a standout among luxury men’s watches. It features dual bezels, one inner and one outer, which can be rotated separately for multiple tracking capabilities. The Swiss movement has a 24 hour GMT indicator with a date window nestled into the dial. Classic stainless steel gives it a stylish feel.

The stylish Silver Hypertec Chrono 1C watch sports a tan dial and one easy-to-read seconds sub-dial. Like all MTM watches, the Hypertec Chrono is intricately designed and features strong and durable pieces, such as the stainless steel case, locking, double O-ring sealed crown, and scratch-resistant glass. These materials allow the watch to work deep underwater, up to 660 feet/200 meters, without missing a beat. At night, the watch’s super luminous hands glow for easy readability.

The Hypertec Chrono 2 watch for men is the perfect balance of utility and casual contemporary wear. This designer watch is classy by nature and rugged by choice, with an added sense of style to create an edge to an already pristine chronograph watch. Each Hypertec Chrono 2 watch is battery-powered with a three-year rating. With a 200-meter water resistance depth and high-grade quartz chronograph movement, the MTM Hypertec Chrono 2 is sure to surpass all of your expectations.

The Hypertec is designed to withstand the toughest elements, with a unique hybrid design, combining combat ruggedness with active lifestyle for style conscious wearers. This watch is equipped with a solid stainless steel case, is water resistant to 200 meters and has scratch-resistant, anti-reflective tempered glass and is driven by a silver oxide battery.

SOG has a history of making mission-capable knives and tools, and this extremely limited collection of timepieces maintains the company’s mantra of always being mission-capable while remaining sophisticated and rugged for end-users’ highest demands. The watches, like SOG knives, are made to be worn every day, with the confidence they will perform wherever and whenever needed.