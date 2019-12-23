From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Leupold & Stevens, Inc., is giving a sneak peek at the launch of a new Performance EyeLeupold & Stwear product line, which will be available to consumers in early 2020. Designed, machined, and assembled in the United States, the entire Performance Eyewear line is made from lightweight, ballistic-rated materials and ships with scratch-resistant polarized lenses as rugged and clear as the company’s award-winning sporting optics.

Designed with hunters and shooters in mind, five styles will be available at launch. Each design is packed with features and built to deliver the performance and reliability that Leupold products are known for.

“Leupold users expect the highest-quality optics in the world. When we chose to enter the eyewear market, we spent two years making sure the final product lived up to our exacting standards,” said Tim Lesser, Vice President of Product Development at Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “The result is a product line which takes full advantage of the 112 years of optics manufacturing expertise only Leupold can offer.”

All five styles share numerous top-of-the-line features like infused polarized lenses, which eliminate glare and keep your eyes fresh whether you’re on the water or in the field. Leupold’s Guard-ion hydrophobic coating sheds dirt, water, and fingerprints for a clear, crisp image, while Diamondcoat-hardened lenses reduce surface scratches. Daylight Max technology, meanwhile, provides UV protection for optimal performance in bright conditions. Each style is compatible with prescription lens requirements.

Built for the range – and beyond – three of the five Leupold Performance Eyewear designs go a step further by offering an ANSI Ballistic Rating. Translation: they meet or exceed ANSI high- velocity impact standards for eye protection, meaning you’ll have eyewear which looks great and serves as appropriate eye protection when you’re shooting.

“We designed this eyewear for every possibility,” said Zach Bird, Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “Whether you’re on the range each weekend, hiking a ridge looking for a trophy bull, or just driving to work every day, our Performance Eyewear line has something for you – and every model is designed, machined, and assembled right here in the USA.”

More information on Leupold Performance Eyewear – including a countdown clock to its arrival – can be found at Leupold.com/Performance-Eyewear.

