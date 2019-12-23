From time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers.

Adaptable. Efficient. The perfect integration of both professional and tactical dynamics now available in Coyote Tan. The Q4 Tac Pro is unparalleled proficiency in a platform designed to meet your individual needs, featuring exclusive Walther Performance magwell and 3 magazines with +2 aluminum extensions.

Time-tested performance meets technological precision with the Q4 Tac series handguns by Walther. Optic-equipped handguns have undoubtedly grown in popularity over the last few years. With practice, the right optic can help you become a faster and more efficient shooter. The Q4 Tac is uniquely designed to give you the flexibility you need to swap from iron sights to optics easily. Built for right and left-handed shooters, the Q4 Tac Pro M2 features an ambidextrous slide stop and reversible button-style magazine release!