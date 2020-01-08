Lucid Optics Unveils M7 Reflex Sight

The world of optical gun sights is a crowded one with a handful of big names at the top. Companies like Trijicon, EoTech and AimPoint truly dominate the industry, but there are some tried and trusted companies that are eager to get a piece of that market.

Lucid's most popular combat optic is their prismatic P7.

One of the lesser known, but still very high quality optics-makers is Lucid Optics. The small company made a big splash a few years ago with the introduction of their P7 prismatic fixed-power gunsight that typified their motto, “On target and under budget.”

On the heels of this success, Lucid just unveiled their latest product, the M7 ahead of SHOT Show 2020.

Like previous Lucid products, the M7 takes aim at higher-priced ruggedized gun sights by offering comparable durability, longevity and features at a reduced price point. Check out the details below in the press release.

Lucid Optics' new reflex sight, the M7.













































The M7’s appearance and stats above certainly seem inspired by Trijicon’s MRO, but Lucid Optics COO Jamie Wilson has never been content to just meet the status quo. Laden with desirable features, the M7 is an overbuilt, lightweight combat optic designed for use of a wide variety of small arms. And if this reviewer’s past experience with other Lucid products is any indication, the M7 is sure to make bigger names in the industry nervous.

Military Times has requested one for review, but in the meantime will hopefully get a chance to get some hands on time with the affordable reflex sight at SHOT Show 2020. Additional information is available over at https://www.lucidoptics.com/