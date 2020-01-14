Army Selects Sig’s .300 Win Mag sniper ammunition

Militaries have a long history of relying on the civilian shooting world to spearhead innovation when it comes to calibers; 5.56mm began life as the .222 Remington, 9mm parabellum was heavily influenced by 7.65 Luger and .338 Lapua began life as an English big game hunting round.

And more times than not, once a new round is developed and adopted by a military organization, they use the same ammo makers they’ve used for decades and sometimes even centuries.

Which is what makes the latest announcement from Sig Sauer so impressive. As of January 10th, Sig was awarded a $10 million contract from the US Army to manufacture so-called MK 248 MOD 1 and MOD 0 .300 Win Mag ammunition for use with Military sniper weapons.

Check out the full press release below.

This is exciting news for Sig, and serves as a testament to the efficiency of the manufacturer as well as the quality of the ammo. One question many civilians will have, is if these will lower the price of .300 Win Mag for civilian sales. In the short run, very likely not.

But with the increased production and the potential surplus runoff from SIG, it is a definite possibility that shooters could see a slight reduction in cost of the hard-hitting magnum round in the future. One can hope, at least. Either way, head over to www.sigsauer.com for more information on the contract, and all of Sig’s products.