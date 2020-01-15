French military selects Blackhawk T-series holster

Hot on the heels of France officially adopting the Gen 5 Glock 17 for its armed forces, the French Armament General Directorate announced the formal adoption of the Blackhawk T-series L3D holster.

According to the presser, France’s military awarded a contract to Blackhawk! for more than 75,000 holsters. More information in the press release below.

It’s interesting that instead of France domestically producing a holster for their new handguns, they chose Blackhawk to produce them.

It definitely speaks volumes to the quality of Blackhawk’s products that France would chose these American holsters over French options. For more information, check out https://blackhawk.com/.