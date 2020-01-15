Shotgun lasers, scope mounts, and other blaster bits: lots new from CT

There are a number of new blaster bits available from the Oregon-based laser sights company Crimson Trace - including a pretty sweet new laser option for the Remington TAC-14.

Note: from time to time, GearScout will post messages from the tactical industry that we think will be of interest to our readers. This is one of those times.

So first off, Crimson Trace (@crimsontrace) recently announced the addition of Remington Arms 870 shotgun compatible models of Lasersaddle laser sights to their Lasersaddle line.

The new shotgun laser will be available in two models: the LS-870 red shotgun laser sight and the LS-870G green shotgun laser sight. Either will make an excellent counterpart to any of their red dot sights.

According to what’s been described on social media freqs and in the cursory descriptions online, the LS-870 will provide multiple ambidextrous laser activation pad points for instant targeting with a powerful 5mW red laser. As with all Crimson Trace laser sights, the LS-870 is user-adjustable for windage and elevation. The LS-870 features a Master On/Off Switch for completely powering down the system. This model provides 3 Hours of battery life with two provided CR2032 batteries.

The new Lasersaddle fits the Remington 870 and Remington Tac-14 in 12 Gauge only. It does not fit the Tac-13 (though it might be interesting to see if it would fit on a Rossi Ranch Hand).

Product Platform Lasersaddle™

Material Polymer

Color Black

Master On/Off Switch Yes

Battery Type Two #2032 Batteries

Installation User Installed

Laser Battery Life 3 Hours

Activation Mode Pressure Activated

Sighting Factory Sighted at 50′

User Adjustable Windage and Elevation

Warranty Three Year Full Warranty

Dot Size Approx. 0.50″ at 50′

Next up: mounts for the optics people often refer to as “red dot scopes”. CT has released a red dot “scope mount” line as an addition to their various offerings of electronic sights. Among the new items are a Low Mount, Lower 1/3 Co-Witness Mount, and two Absolute Co-Witness Mounts.

The Absolute Co-Witness Mount for the CTS-1200 and CTS-1300 mounts to 11914 Picatinny rails with a mounting height of 1.4 in. from the top of the rail to the optical centerline.

It’s manufactured with ultra-lightweight aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum and weighs 1.38 in. It’s matte black and Type III hard anodized. Note that it might work with other manufacturers’ optics, but that isn’t guaranteed.

The CTS-1400 Absolute Co-Witness Mount is of similar construction and specs, but is for the CTS-1400 Open Reflex Sight.

The CTS-1000 Low Red Dot Mount is made for the CT compact tactical red dot sight for rifles. Specs are as follows:

Mounts Crimson Trace® CTS-1000 to M1913 Picatinny rails

Mounting height: 0.85″ from top of rail to optical centerline

Ultra lightweight aircraft grade 6061 aluminum: 0.94 oz.

Matte black, type III, hard anodized

May fit other red dot sights

The Lower 1/3 Co-Witness Mount is another option for the Crimson Trace CTS-1400 reflex sight for shotguns and rifles. Specs are as follows:

Mounts Crimson Trace® CTS-1400 to M1913 Picatinny rails

Mounting height: 1.52″ from top of rail to optical centerline

Ultra lightweight aircraft grade 6061 aluminum: 1.66 oz.

Matte black, type III, hard anodized

May fit other red dot sights

You can find more information online at the Crimson Trace website.