FN announces 6.5 Creedmoor SCAR 20s

When FN first released the SCAR — or Special Operations Forces Combat Assault Rifle — series of rifles in response to a solicitation from SOCOM back in 2004, it turned heads in both the military and civilian shooting world.

This was especially true of the 7.62x51mm SCAR H, which managed to pair a lightweight, ultra-reliable battle rifle with incredibly light felt recoil.

The two are hardly synonymous; Most lightweight select-fire weapons in 7.62 NATO are uncomfortable to shoot in semi-automatic, and utterly uncontrollable in fully-automatic. But by utilizing a modified piston operating system, the SCAR H tamed the often brutal recoil of full-powered rifle rounds allowing SOCOM forces to field a hard-hitting battle rifle that out-ranged the military’s M4 carbine.

And while it had greater ballistic range, the accuracy of the SCAR H and SCAR 17 wasn’t up to snuff with precision 7.62 NATO platforms like Knight’s Armament’s SR-25. Which makes sense — the SCAR H is a battle rifle, not a DMR or sniper platform.

But civilian, law enforcement and military agencies still wanted the reliability of the SCAR with the accuracy of a DMR.

In response, FN released the SCAR 20s and MK 20 SSR. A longer, heavier barreled variant featuring an elongated upper receiver, PRS stock and Geisselle trigger that stretched the weapon’s effective range out to 800 meters. But there was one component of the rifle holding it back from even greater precision, one that was completely out of FN’s hands: the caliber.

But with their latest announcement, FN has now stretched the effective range of the SCAR 20s even further. Enter, the SCAR 20s in 6.5 Creedmoor.

The FN SCAR 20s in 6.5 Creedmoor is also available in black, and accepts standard SCAR 17 / SCAR H magazines.

For the uninitiated, 6.5 Creedmoor is a purpose-built, precision round designed by Hornady back in 2007. It offers a superior ballistic coefficient than 7.62x51, and its short overall length makes it suitable for use in short actions and auto-loading weapons like the SCAR.

This is incredible news for precision shooters who want an auto-loading rifle that is both soft-shooting and extraordinarily reliable.

































































This new variation of the SCAR 20s seems to have everything a SCAR enthusiast could want. The only downside is the price: an MSRP of $4,499. But no one ever accused FN of making cheap products. For more information on the 6.5CM SCAR 20s, head over to https://fnamerica.com/products/fn-scar-series/fn-scar-20s-6-5cm-blk/ .