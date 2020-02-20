Speer introduces new Blazer Brass 10mm Auto ammunition

Whenever a new handgun, or pistol caliber carbine is announced, the comments are invariably full of people demanding a 10mm Auto version.

And for good reason.

Despite only being a single millimeter larger in diameter, the little round packs vastly more kinetic energy than 9mm parabellum.

Indeed, in certain loadings, the 10mm Auto approaches lower end .44 Magnum amounts of energy. But unlike most magnum cartridges, 10mm is designed from inception for use in auto-loading firearms.

But for all its popularity among ammo aficionados and enthusiasts, there aren’t many commercial loadings available for the round.

Thankfully, long-time ammo maker, CCI just announced new brass-cased Blazer Brass FMJ 10mm ammunition. Check out the press release below.