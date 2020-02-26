Trijicon VCOG 1-8x28 Selected as USMC Squad Common Optic

Last year, the Marine Corps sent out an RFI for a Squad Common Optic to equip infantrymen with a universal weapon optic. The RFI stipulated that the optic must meet the following requirements.





























































































































































































































If your head is spinning, don’t worry that’s a ton of info to digest.

In a nutshell, the USMC wants a super durable 3-gun-style variable magnification optic with a BDC reticle. The market is currently flooded with such optics, but most lack the durability necessary for the rigors of military service.

Thankfully, a company with a long history of building optics so durable they’re almost, “soldier-proof” had already developed an sight that met most of the requirements of the SCO RFI — Trijicon. And it seems their high quality design has won a bid for adoption by the Marine Corps.

The official release is below.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

This is great news for the Marines, as these optics are absolutely top notch.

Combining the bright light reception of a fixed power optic with the versatility of variable magnification. Plus, these optics feature the excellent BCG reticle and excellent durability Trijicon is known for. For more information, visit www.Trijicon.com