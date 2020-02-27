SIG announces ECHO 3 thermal weapon sight

With FLIR discontinuing all civilian and hunting thermal optics just prior to SHOT Show 2020, the market for thermal weapon sights is ripe for the taking.

And while this was likely not the inspiration for SIG’s latest offering, it’s still great news that the long-time arms maker-turned-optics-and-ammo-maker continues to offer quality thermal optics.

Indeed, the ECHO 3 isn’t SIG’s first foray into the realm of thermal weapon sights, it is the company’s first direct-view thermal sight — meaning, it has infinite eye relief, and can function equally well on close range weapons like submachine guns, as well as midrange firearms like carbines and rifles.

Full information below in the press release.

One of the more noteworthy features of the ECHO 3 is its use of the BDX technology. For readers unfamiliar with the tech, the so-called ballistic drop compensating tech is an automatic ballistic calculating reticle that instantly gives shooter’s the perfect holdover for a given range.

On their standard rifle optics, this equates to super fast ballistic solutions ideal for engaging multiple targets at unknown and known distances. Giving the shooter a substantial edge in an engagement.

The fact that SIG has paired this technology with their excellent thermal sensors provides an all-in-one solution for shooters attempting to puts rounds on targets in low or no light situations with vastly increased confidence. This is especially useful with thermal optics which have a tendency to make visual range-finding difficult as the thermal projection obfuscates shadows and fine details on targets.

Because of this, the ECHO 3 is ideal for nocturnal hog hunts, police/military overwatch and even home defense scenarios. Most impressive of all, is that despite all these features and SIG’s rock-solid warranty, the ECHO 3 retails for under $4,000.

According to the release, the ECHO 3 should be available this Spring, so shooters won’t have to wait long to get their hands on one. For more information, visit www.sigsauer.com .