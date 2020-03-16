Streamlight upgrades performance of previous TLR tac lights

Streamlight has a long history of producing high quality tactical lights for an affordable price. But like all things in the world of electronics, the performance of the internal components steadily increases with each passing year. In many circles, this means older models simply get moth-balled, and replaced by newer, better lighter versions.

The problem with increasing the scope of a product catalog every single year in the world of weapon lights, is that supporting accessories must be changed as well. Meaning more money on the end-user, as well as accessory makers like holster companies. This is especially problematic for police departments or military units that issue holsters to their officers who use weapon-mounted lights.

Thankfully, Streamlight is reintroducing updated versions of their older TLR-1 and TLR-2 tactical lights that feature double the lumens of the originals, but in an identical outer package. Check out the details below.

EAGLEVILLE, PA, February 20, 2020 - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced it has improved the output of four of its TLR® high lumen (HL) gun-mounted lights, including the TLR-1 HL®; the TLR-2 HL®; the TLR-2 HL® G, and the TLR-1 HPL®. Each model now delivers 1,000 lumens of blinding white light.

“Tactical users and outdoor enthusiasts alike will appreciate the increased brightness of these rugged, yet compact and lightweight TLR models,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “The TLR-1 HL, TLR-2 HL and TLR-2 HL G are designed to provide full situational awareness, offering a wide beam pattern that is similar to a floodlight for a variety of tactical maneuvers such as clearing a dark room, searching alleys, or other outdoor uses. The high performance TLR-1 HPL also functions as a high lumen light, while delivering a brighter hotspot which puts more light on a target at a distance.”

In addition to their enhanced lumen capability, the TLR-1 HL, TLR-2 HL, and TLR-2 HL G also now offer 20,000 candela and a 283-meter beam distance, while the TLR-1 HPL provides 60,000 candela and a 490-meter beam distance. Each light has a continuous run time of 1.5 hours. The TLR-2 HL also is equipped with a 640-660 nanometer integrated red aiming laser for long-range targeting, while the TLR-2 HL G features a 510-530 nanometer green aiming laser to improve focusing on targets, particularly in daylight.

The upgraded lights feature the latest in LED technology, including a shock-proof high-power LED. All four models also feature strobing capability, offering the added benefit of being able to signal in the field or disorient targets.

The enhanced TLR models can be quickly and safely attached to most weapons, without the need for users to put their hands in front of the muzzle. They mount directly to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails and handguns with Glock-style rails, and offer highly accurate sight repeatability when remounting. A key kit with six interchangeable keys is included to securely fit each light to the broadest array of rails.

Like all Streamlight TLR pistol lights, the older TLR-1 and TLR-2 feature multiple mounting plates for attaching them to a wide variety of handguns like this Gen 3 Glock 17.

All of the models are fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum, feature impact-resistant construction and have been extensively live-fired tested. They each use two included 3-volt, CR123A lithium batteries.

The TLR-1 HL weighs 4.32 ounces with batteries, while the TLR-2 HL and the TLR-2 HL G both weigh 4.88 ounces with batteries; all three lights measure 3.39 inches in length. The TLR-1 HPL weighs 5.6 - 5.9 ounces and measures 4.83 - 5.25 inches with batteries, using a standard or remote switch, respectively.

The TLR-1 HL and TLR-1 HPL are IPX7 rated for waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes, while the TLR-2 HL and TLR-2 HL G offer an IPX4 rated design for water-resistant operation.

The TLR-1 HL, TLR-2 HL, TLR-2 HL G, and TLR-1 HPL have MSRPs that range from $243 to $634. Each light comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Again, this is excellent news for shooters who already own a holster designed for the older TLR models, or those who like the form-factor who want better performance. Additionally, it seems the despite the boost in power, these new versions of the older TLRs are still affordably priced. For more information, visit www.Streamlight.com