Chances are if you're a hunter, a firearms enthusiast, or simply someone who knows their way around a firearm, you've heard of Remington's Model 700.

Remaining in continuous production since 1962, the 700 is arguably the company’s most famous product, not only carving out itself a healthy chunk of the civilian market, but also seeing service with law enforcement agencies and armed forces across the world.

The general design of the 700 has remained the same over its 56 years, and that's a huge endorsement of the old aphorism "if it ain't broke, don't fix it"... but nobody said anything about making it more fun. After quietly going back to the drawing board, Remington has now unveiled a pistol based on the 700, called the 700 CP.

While the 700 has spawned a number of derivatives in recent years, including the M2010 ESR built for the US Army snipers, none are remotely as radical as the 700 CP, which gives a shooter the punch of a rifle-caliber round in a substantially more compact frame.

This isn't the first time Remington has produced a rifle-caliber pistol. The XP-100, released in 1963, was the company's attempt to market a bolt-action pistol that could give its users more stopping power at longer ranges than your run-of-the-mill revolver or box magazine-fed pistol. The XP-100 went out of production in the late 1990s, but has seemingly returned in spirit as the cooler and far more badass 700 CP.

The CP, short for Chassis Pistol, basically takes the guts of the 700 and turns it into a smaller gun, as did the XP-100 with the Model 600 rifle. It is available in three calibers -- .308 Winchester, .223 Remington, and .300 AAC Blackout.

While the .223 and 300 BLK options use a shorter 10.5 inch barrel, CPs chambered for .308 have a longer 12.5 inch barrel. Immediately noticeable is the CP's lack of sights, which necessitates the additional mounting of optics.

Not to worry -- the gun comes with plenty of rail space for just that purpose.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

As with all pistols, CPs also lack a butt stock, which does little to offset the recoil or stabilize the weapon when not firing from a bench or a mount.

Remington marks the retail value of the 700 CP at around $1,020.