Barrett Firearms Manufacturing is no stranger to building badass long guns, including.50 caliber armor-defeating beasts like the M107.

While the company continues to churn out precision marksmanship weapons, it has also set its sights on building quality assault rifles..

Now, Barrett is set to release their highly-anticipated and long-awaited REC10 -- a larger caliber follow up to the well-reviewed REC7 carbine. Chambered for the .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO rounds, the REC10 is a battle rifle which Barrett claims meets the most stringent requirements from its targeted end users including militaries, police forces and special operations units around the world.

The REC10, like its smaller-caliber brother, is built around the highly popular, ultra-versatile AR platform. Replete with an extending stock, an ergonomic pistol grip, and a thin M-LOK handguard from Billet Rifle Systems, it looks like an upmarket and incredibly clean AR-10. That's where the similarities end and the fun begins.

REC10s come standard with 16 inch button-rifled chrome-lined barrels, which are optimized to function in harsh and unforgiving environments -- especially deserts where fine sand and dust can often find their way inside weapons and corrode them from the inside out during sustained operation.

Designed to afford shooters a well-balanced rifle that allows for fast and accurate follow-up shots, Barrett has paid special attention to minimizing recoil... so much so, that one reviewer described firing the gun like feeling a strong "pulse" instead of a sharper and heavier recoiling movement.

The upper and lower receivers are precision-milled from billet aluminum and house an ALG Defenses QMS trigger, built to military specifications. Future optioned-out REC10s will offer a different Geissele SSA trigger, and a Magpul PRS stock, replacing the MOE SL stock the REC10 currently comes with.

Barrett plans to also offer the rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor and .260 Remington, in addition to .308 Winchester.

