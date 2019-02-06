Accuracy International is no stranger to the sniper rifle market, having produced top-notch bolt-action rifles for military and law enforcement customers for years.

The company, co-founded by an Olympian sharpshooter, hopes its AXMC rifle might just be the game-changer military and police snipers across the world are looking for.

Thanks to the good folks at AI, GearScout got the chance to take a closer look at the AXMC at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.

While multi-caliber weapons may be something more commonly talked about among preppers and hobbyists, there is a real-world benefit to such guns, especially in a military context.

The ability to swap calibers and cartridges gives battlefield commanders at the small unit level a huge advantage in "customizing" their force appropriately for whatever mission they're faced with.

As such, customization is exactly what AI promotes with the AXMC rifle platform, a derivative of the company's Arctic Warfare gun, which has been around since the early 1980s.

The AXMC comes with 3-position safety an adjustable two-stage trigger, a configurable pistol grip and folding stock, as well as plenty of rail space for optics round off the features list for this rifle. (Photo by Ian D'Costa)

Part of the AX series of Arctic Warfare-type rifles, the AXMC can be modified to fire one of three different cartridges: .338 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62×51mm NATO/.308 Winchester.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

The caliber change can be done at the operator-level in a matter of minutes using a fairly simple conversion kit.

An Allen key stored in the cheek rest can activate or deactivate the rifle's Quickloc barrel release. Once the Quickloc has been disengaged, the user can remove and replace the barrel, add a new bolt specific to the caliber he plans on shooting, and (in the event that he chooses 7.62 NATO/.308 Win) a magazine insert.

AI offers a total of 8 stainless steel barrel options for the three different calibers:

.338 LM: 20”/ 27” 1 in 9.35” twist

.300 Win Mag: 20”/ 24”/ 26” 1 in 11” twist

.308 Win: 20”/ 24”/ 26” 1 in 12” twist

All factory barrels come standard with threading for a muzzle brake or a suppressor.

The entire rifle weighs around 15 lbs, and comes with a proofed steel action with the built-in Quickloc barrel swapping system, both of which are bolted and bonded to aluminum chassis for a tighter action and better accuracy.

The AXMC comes with 3-position safety an adjustable two-stage trigger, a configurable pistol grip and folding stock, as well as plenty of rail space for optics round off the features list for this rifle.

According to AI's reps at SHOT Show, the AXMC has been steadily gaining traction with a growing number of customers and end-users outside the United Kingdom (its home market).