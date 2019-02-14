One of the most useful tools to have by your side at all times is a sharp pocket knife. You never know when you'll need a versatile blade to cut through something. Instead of carrying around a bulky knife that sticks out of your pocket, check out the ultra-portable B-2 BLITZ Tactical Pocket Knife.

Named after the famous B-2 bomber, the B-2 BLITZ Tactical Pocket Knife has flawless craftsmanship. Just like the stealth bomber, this pocket knife is powerful, sleek, and innovative. It sports an extremely sharp and durable tanto blade that can cut through even the thickest of material. The hefty build allows for stronger grip when you need to use more force.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ALmV_nNMu_Y

After being successfully funded on Kickstarter, the B-2 BLITZ Tactical Pocket Knife is showing the world its versatility. With this blade, you can cut, saw, or slice just about anything. The multi-edge design and assisted open mechanism allows for easy usage. Thanks to the compact build, you can fit this knife comfortably in any pocket.