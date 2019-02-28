Hundreds of people are angrily demanding the return of Heckler & Koch’s “Social Media Girl," who rose to fame on mid-February after a now viral post on the company’s landing page.

Her posts suspiciously disappeared in the days since, prompting concern from her distressed newfound fans.

While H&K’s social media game is typically strong and commendable, it reached new levels of awesomeness when Social Media Girl launched a friendly troll campaign on the US Marine Corps infantry, asking them to kindly avoid breaking a brand new batch of M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles on their way out from the company’s Georgia facility to Marine rifle platoons.

An outraged mob invaded H&K's social channels over the past week (Screenshot @hecklerandkoch Instagram)

Social Media Girl’s wording, notably referring to the recipients of the new IARs as “crayon eaters," opened the floodgates of hilarity with scores of active duty, retired and recently EAS-ed Devil Dogs chiming in on the accuracy of her post and slyly begging for a few IARs be sent to their personal addresses for quality control and evaluation purposes.

Infantry Marines, typically known for their time-honored tradition of being able to break things — especially those designed to be unbreakable — have somehow managed to acquire a reputation for eating crayons, especially those of the Crayola variety.

While the Marines took Social Media Girl’s friendly jab in stride, it would appear that others higher up in H&K’s food chain were miffed, and the post was quickly axed from the page, and Social Media Girl was quieted.

Disgruntled fans pour onto H&K's Instagram page (Screenshot @hecklerandkoch on Instagram)

In the following days, a plethora of gun enthusiasts, H&K disciples and Marines have taken to the company’s channels, calling for the return of their beloved Social Media Girl and asking the company to offer a proof of life to ensure that she’s in good spirits and healthy.

However, after some detective work, we at GearScout are left wondering... Who is H&K Social Media Girl? Not much has appeared on the company’s channels that hint at her existence.

Was she a figment of our imaginations, or will she make a triumphant return in a blaze of glory?