Hudson Manufacturing burst onto the firearms scene in 2017, debuting their H9 pistol at that year’s SHOT Show in Las Vegas after a three-year development program.

Founded by a husband-and-wife team, Hudson looks like it’s now on its way out, having filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy according to The Firearm Blog.

The H9 began its life as an ambidextrous rework of the popular 1911 platform, designed to give shooters a familiar frame with a few major improvements.

Featuring a striker-fired design and chambered for 9mm Luger, the H9 was tooled to provide users with a gun with a low bore axis and considerably diminished recoil, allowing for faster and more accurate follow-up shots.

H9s came with a 4.28 inch barrel, and used a 15-round magazine which sold with the pistol.

However, after unveiling the H9, Hudson slowly went quiet on the social media front, though reviews of the pistol from popular commentators did appear from time to time. Customer service and product support seemed to recede as well, with H9 buyers expressing frustration on the company’s social channels about the lack of response.

A Hudson H9 with a light attached to the integral rail (Photo Wikimedia Commons by Gar2Chan)

In fact, the lack of customer assistance was so frustrating that H9 owners banded together to stand up their own community H9owners.com, attempting to address the company’s warranty problems as a group. Customers routinely complained of malfunctions and faulty parts.

In 2018, the company was hit with a lawsuit by one of its primary parts suppliers, Cambridge Valley Machining Inc, which had been contracted to produce barrels, grips and strikers on a million-dollar deal. Cambridge alleged that Hudson was delinquent on paying up the remainder of the contract, though the company responded claiming that Cambridge had delivered flawed products, breaching the terms of the original contract.

As more details about the Hudson snafu came to light, the folks at H9owners.com realigned their sights towards a class action lawsuit, though not details on the possible legal proceedings are scarce.

The H9 originally retailed for above $11,00, though because of the bankruptcy, it appears that the company is now liquidating its assets, including its stock of H9s.