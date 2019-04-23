You just need to know how to use a smartphone to become a crack shot claims Sensight, an Israeli company which aims to take even the most average marksman to the Bob Lee Swagger-levels of accuracy.

The key ingredient of Sensight’s promise is its 1.2 lb SSR400 -- the almost unseemly marriage of a magnified optic with a highly user-friendly interface, which can be attached to virtually any rifle with a Picatinny or Weaver rail.

Sensight boasts that the SSR400, which will be officially launched and delivered to customers towards the end of this month after the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Indiana, is the first “fully connected firearm sight” in history.

And by that, they mean that their new scope is capable of linking to various devices using Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity to update, download and share data to not only improve the functionality of the scope but also help the end user save and catalog data about their shots, or even livestream hunting excursions, if they’re so inclined.

Sensight claims that becoming a skilled marksman is as easy as using a smartphone with their new rifle scope.

At a first glance, the SSR400 looks like something out of a video game -- an unwieldy box-like object which looks completed out of place when perched above an AR or a bolt gun. When you step behind the rifle and flip the device on, that’s where its “magic” comes to life.

The sight features a touchscreen display similar to what you’d find a traditional iOS or Android smartphone, connected to a pair of high-definition cameras. The first camera has the ability to magnify from 1.3 to 20x, and is used for daylight shooting, while the second magnifies from 1 to 6x for low-light and nighttime shooting.

The images generated from the cameras streams directly to a widescreen at the rear of the SSR400, which the company calls Eye-Relief-Free, meaning that it allows end users to keep both eyes open while they track targets at long range, minimizing the physiological strain on their eyes.

What the ERF shows the user is essentially a simplified version of his or her shot before it’s taken, after the device’s integral ballistic calculator already tabulates the data the SSR400′s sensors have picked up, and re-zeros the sight to give the user the most optimal shot, every single time. The user simply has to enter a few basic variables and other pertinent pieces of information into the touchscreen display in order to calibrate the scope, then move the gun around to get their sights on target.

There’s no need to adjust for windage or elevation -- the SSR400 does that automatically. In addition to the ballistic calculator, the device also has a built-in range finder, GPS, a gyroscope, and basic IR illumination capability for nighttime shooting.

The SSR400 uses an intuitive touchscreen display.

Currently, the SSR400 is only available for a select few calibers, namely .308, .300 Win. Mag., and .338 Magnum, though that list might potentially increase within the coming year. The sight’s power comes from an internal battery which gives it enough juice to function for 8 hours between charges, but the company also markets an external battery which can add another 12 hours of life.