Trijicon dropped its latest sight at this year’s NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Indiana, and it looks like it could be its next big bestseller on the civilian market.

Dubbed the Specialized Reflex Optic (or SRO for short), this red dot sight is designed to supersede another Trijicon hit -- the ever-popular RMR.

The SRO was created primarily to be mounted on pistols for a variety of end users, including competitive shooters, law enforcement, military and even your average everyday carry folks.

The most immediately noticeable benefit of the SRO over the RMR is the viewing glass itself, is circular and features a larger surface area with a scratch-resistant protective coating. This gives the shooter a highly clear, parallax-free field of view.

A size comparison between the SRO and the RMR, which the former is designed to replace. (Photo Trijicon)

As with the RMR, the red dot is easy to find and center when powered up. A “Lock In” button keeps the sight’s brightness settings fixed without any need for further fine tuning or additional adjustments to regain the user’s original preferences as part of the device’s manual and automatic LED brightness modes.

The SRO uses a single top-loaded CR2032 battery rated to 3 years of life with normal usage, a 1 year downgrade from the RMR’s factory-rated 4 year battery life.

For shooters who might be thinking about swapping their current red dot sights out for an SRO, the optic slots in easily on all slides capable of accepting an RMR, as they share the same base. Should you need it, however, Trijicon does offer a few mounting adapters and accessories for the SRO, including for upper rails (i.e. rifles and PCCs).

