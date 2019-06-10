SIG SAUER Spartan II series of pistols with the 1911 Spartan II Full-Size and Carry, and the P238 and P938 Spartan II Micro-Compacts are now shipping.

The Spartan II series of pistols are all hammer-fired, single-action-only, all-metal pistols with a distressed coyote finish. Each has custom engraved aluminum grips featuring the SIG SAUER Spartan helmet branding, an engraved, emblazoned slide with the classic expression “Molon Labe”, and SIGLITE Night Sights.

The 1911 Spartan II Full-Size and Carry are available in .45 Auto and feature an ambi thumb-safety, accessory rail, skeletonized hammer and trigger with all black controls, and comes with two 8-round magazines.

Total Length: 8.7”

Barrel Length: 5.0”

Weight (incl. magazine): 41.6 oz.

Height: 5.5”

Width: 1.4”

Sight radius: 6.5”

Total Length:7.7”

Barrel Length: 4.2”

Weight (incl. magazine): 35 oz.

Height: 5.5”

Width: 1.4”

Sight radius: 5.7”

The 238 Spartan II Micro-Compact is available in .380 Auto and features an ambi thumb-safety and comes with one 7-round steel magazine.

Total Length: 5.5”

Barrel Length: 2.7”

Weight (incl. magazine): 15.2 oz.

Height: 3.9”

Width: 1.1”

Sight radius: 3.8”

The 938 Spartan II Micro-Compact is available in 9mm and features an ambi thumb-safety and comes with one 7-round steel magazine. The 938 Spartan II Micro-Compact Specs:

Total Length: 5.9”

Barrel Length: 3.0”

Weight (incl. magazine): 16 oz.

Height: 3.9”

Width: 1.1”

Sight radius:4”