If you’re dialed into the firearms community on social media, you’ve more than likely heard of the Micro Roni conversion kit, which takes your run-of-the-mill Glock and turns it into a carbine, complete with a brace and an upper rail.

Developed by CAA USA, a company staffed by ex-Israeli special operations pipe hitters, the Micro Roni is actually incredibly simple and easy to use.

To take your pistol from Glock to carbine, you simply place the gun inside the kit, lock the weapon in place, unfold the brace, and you’re good to go.

Easy-peasy.

But since we love our readers (and we love to shoot), GearScout decided to take a look at CAA’s conversion kits at the 2019 edition of Gat Show, held in Ontario, Canada, to give you a more personal perspective on the product.

A SIG P320 converted to a carbine using the MCK from CAA USA (Photo Ian D'Costa)

Instead of the Micro Roni, we got our hands on the MCK, which happens to be the successor and de facto step-up to the Micro Roni. Also, we used a SIG P320, as the MCK allows for compatibility with SIG and S&W M&P pistols as well as the Glock.

Fitting the P320 into the MCK chassis, short for Micro Conversion Kit, is extremely fast, and after latching the gun into place, the weapon is ready to rock. To chamber a round, an external charging handle is located to the rear of the chassis, locked onto the pistol’s slide. The design of the MCK allows for easy access to the slide stop lever without any obstructions or 3rd party buttons.

When the carbine is properly shouldered, the recoil is almost nonexistent and the flip-up polymer sights help make quick work of the paper target with a tight grouping at 50 yards.

Further out, the groupings become a little more erratic, though far less so than what a shooter would get with the original Micro Roni and Roni kits, thanks to a firmer seating for the pistol inside the chassis.

Should a shooter want a different aiming setup on the MCK than iron sights, he or she can opt for a red dot sight or even a scope (overkill) on the upper rail, and either remove the iron sights or keep them as a backup.

The MCK chassis is built to be highly ergonomic and user-friendly, allowing for a stabilized forward grip. However, for added comfort, you can buy a thumb rest that mounts to the side rails on the fore end. To facilitate a fast mag swap, the MCK allows you to store an extra loaded mag under the front grip.

To remove the pistol from its carbine configuration, just unlatch it and slide it loose.

The MCK comes in two different packages, Basic and Advanced, with a non-NFA and an NFA version (i.e. the former uses as a stabilizer brace while the latter uses a stock). The Advanced package comes with a flashlight, thumb rests, flip-up sights, and a sling.

Be advised, there are a few drawbacks to the MCK. For one, early generation Glocks (i.e. Gen 1 and Gen 2) will not work with the kit. If you have an aftermarket slide on your pistol, that could also be problematic as the charging handle is designed to attach to the serrations cut into factory slides.