Palmetto State Armory, long known for building quality rifles and aftermarket parts, has just debuted its latest tribute lower receiver — and this one’s on a whole new level of 'Murica!

Dubbed the Betsy Ross “I STAND” series, these limited-edition lowers are now available on pre-order through PSA’s website, starting at $49.99 depending on the type of AR you’re planning on building.

The I STAND′s release came in the immediate wake of the controversial decision by Nike to pull sales of a one-off edition sneaker featuring the original 13-star “Betsy Ross” flag, which is widely considered to be one of the very first national flags of the United States, both during and after the Revolutionary War.

Nike manufactured the sneaker in honor of Independence Day celebrations, and the move to cancel the product based on the advice of ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick prompted a major backlash on social media channels.

This isn’t the first time PSA has rocked a limited-edition AR lower. Last year the company forged a “Mad Dog” Mattis tribute receiver and manufactured one that paid homage to the nascent U.S. Space Force.

PSA’s stripped precision-forged patriotic lowers come in three basic designs, the I STAND-10 for AR-10s (i.e. 308 Win/7.62 NATO rifles), the I STAND-9 for 9mm pistol caliber carbines, and the I STAND-15 for AR-15s (.223 Rem/5.56 NATO rifles), all with the Betsy Ross flag engraved on the sides of the mag well.

If you want one, you’d better move fast -- PSA only plans on a total of 1776 units, and orders for the I STAND-15 have already tallied up. Each lower, finished with a matte black anodized hardcoat, will have a serial from #1 to #1776, and come with subtle-yet-badass selector engravings.

