In March, Ruger announced its AR-556 Pistol, based off its popular direct-impingement AR-556 rifle.

Just a few months later, Ruger decided to up the game and unveil a new blaster within the AR-556 Pistol line chambered for the .300 Blackout round, which has gained a serious following over the past several years in the civilian market.

The pistol, as its name suggests, uses the highly familiar and end-user-friendly AR receiver layout, complete with a forward assist, brass deflector and dust cover.

A 9-inch free-floating handguard made out of aluminum covers the barrel and gas tube, replete with Magpul M-LOK slots that allow for hardware attachments on the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions..

Like the original 5.56 NATO pistol, the .300 BLK version of the AR-556 uses a 10.5-inch cold hammer-forged barrel, and a pistol-length gas system that works well with both supersonic rounds typically used for hunting, as well as subsonic rounds. The 5/8″-24 threading on the barrel allows for the gun to be optionally suppressed, or outfitted with a wide range of muzzle devices including flash hiders and compensators.

A profile shot of Ruger's AR-556 in .300 BLK, featuring an SB Tactical brace and a 9-inch aluminum handguard with M-LOK attachment points (Photo Ruger)

According to Ruger, both the bolt carrier and the gas key make use of chrome plating to resist hot gasses, and the gas key is staked so that it doesn’t jar loose over long periods of usage or during sustained fire.

An upper rail which runs the length of the gun can be outfitted with various optics, flashlights or even infrared laser modules.

The pistol, coated in a Type III Hard Coat anodized matte black, also comes with an SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace, and retails with one metal 30-round magazine. Ruger’s suggested retail value for the gun is $949.

The Firearm Blog reports that Ruger hasn’t actually granted its newest gun a unique name yet, which makes its current designation mildly confusing given the “556” in the title.