With a contract issued just shy of only three years ago, and ongoing delivery to US Military forces which only recently passed 100,000 units, it might be a bit surprising to learn that there’s already surplus M17s — the SIG SAUER P320 variant which won the US Army’s Modular Handgun System competition — available for sale on the commercial market.

However, as unlikely as that sounds, that’s exactly what SIG SAUER just announced.

Specifically, these surplus M17s are among the first issued and fielded during “...initial domestic and in-theater deployment of the Modular Handgun System.”

In plain English, this means the pistols really aren’t that old, especially for surplus weapons. Although, as these were truly fielded, individual pistols can and will show various degrees of wear.

It also means these particular M17s feature the original Coyote controls (as opposed to the black controls of the more recently issued M17 pistols), original government issue markings and serial numbers, and the US Army specified orange rear and green front SIGLITE night sights.

The M17 Surplus is chambered for 9x19mm, and features a Coyote Tan PVD coated slide, the aforementioned Coyote Tan controls, and a Coyote Tan medium grip frame. The slide features a removable night sight rear plate, and the MHS specified optic slide cut, which is sized to fit either Leupold’s DeltaPoint Pro or SIG SAUER’s ROMEO1Pro optics.

These pistols come with an official SIG SAUER M17 Certificate of Authenticity, and are packed exactly as they are delivered to the US Military, complete with one 17-round and two 21-round magazines.