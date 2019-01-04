According to a solicitation posted on FedBizOpps — the federal government’s de facto procurement opportunity database — the US Navy’s special operations teams are in need of a new kind of wetsuit for their frogmen.

To date, SEALs have typically used off-the-shelf wetsuits with mission-specific modifications, including additional waterproof compartments for communications gear, and camouflaged print. As it turns out, it’s time for an upgrade better suited towards the current and future needs of the Navy’s special operators.

From the solicitation, NSWC’s requirements are clear and somewhat interesting.

Among the core requirements are padded joints (i.e. knees and elbows) which won’t restrict the wearer’s ability to swim, maneuver or use a weapons system, the ability to make minor modifications to the suit as needed, and a fair amount of durability — especially in adverse environments where rocks and protrusions could potentially rip and tear the suit.

SEALs need their new wetsuit to be comfortable (not too hot) for 11 hours of use -- inside and outside the water. (Photo by U.S. Navy)

NSWC also requires that the new suits are fabricated from materials that serve to reduce the wearer's visual signature when looked upon with the naked eye, or through Visual Augmentation Sensors (which include digital security and thermal imaging devices).

At the very least, the Navy requires that the suits be painted in subdued and low-observable colors.

The Navy anticipates these new suits to be worn up to 11 hours at a time with minimal temperature deviations — meaning that the wearer maintains a relatively constant body temperature and retains an appropriate amount of heat throughout those entire 11 hours, if necessary.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

Three basic types of suits will be acquired, allowing operators to dive in cold, medium and warm-temperature environments.

And the Navy wants wetsuits built to fit both men and women from the NSW community.