Contrary to what you may believe, it's not necessary to have an electrical outlet nearby in order to keep your devices fully charged. The SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery allows you to have all your electronics fully powered while off the grid. Featuring a massive battery capacity and built-in solar technology, this external battery pack ensures that you'll have full functionality of your smartphone even during extended camping trips!

Most external battery packs maintain a relatively small maximum energy storage capacity. With 26,800mAh of power, the SolarJuice packs a ridiculous amount of electrical energy that can charge your smartphone many times over. These external battery packs are extremely versatile when it comes to device compatibility due to the three high-speed ports for Type-C, USB-C, and QC 3.0 devices.

What makes the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery so incredibly useful is the solar technology that will transform the sun's energy into usage electrical energy. This is the reason why you can stay in the wilderness indefinitely and never run out of battery! Plus, there's even a flashlight with four light modes.