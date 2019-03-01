A sharp, durable knife is incredibly versatile for everyday use.

Whether you’re camping in the woods or doing your weekly chores, you never know when a stainless steel blade could come in handy.

The Tekto Gear Fixed Blade Knives are the perfect intersection of function and design, and these knives are extremely lightweight for easy carrying.

Each Tekto Gear Fixed Blade Knife is designed to cut through even the hardest of surfaces.

With a blade length of 5.4 inches and thickness of 4mm, the Korudo Knife has the optimal design to make clean, precise cuts.

The handle is constructed from ABS and fiber glass, which provides a comfortable and sturdy spot to grip.

It also has anti-grip technology to ensure your finger won’t slip.

A high-quality knife like the Tekto Gear Fixed Blade Knife will last you a long time.

If you take care of the blades, you can easily get many years of usage. Choose from either the Korudo, Tsume, or Tekina.

For a limited time, you can get the Tekto Gear Fixed Blade Knives for just $39.99. That’s 46% off the original price.