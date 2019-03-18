It doesn’t hurt to be prepared for an emergency situation. That doesn’t mean you need to lug around heavy emergency survival gear everywhere you go.

Having small, useful gadgets like the Bomber Carabiner Paracord Keychain does the trick and just may very well save your life during an emergency.

Looks can often be deceiving, especially when it comes to survival gear. The Bomber Carabiner Paracord Keychain looks like a standard key holder. In reality, this keychain functions as a military-grade emergency braided paracord. Constructed out of 100% Nylon Type III, the Bomber Carabiner Paracord Keychain can hold up to 550 pounds. It can fully extend up to 1.5 meters.

Weighing in at just 2.1 oz, this emergency keychain is incredibly lightweight. On top of being a paracord, it can function as a firestarter flint and steel. You can also use it as a military-grade carabiner. Choose between either black or green!

The Bomber Carabiner Paracord Keychain is not your ordinary key holder. If you want something that can come in handy during an emergency, get the Bomber Carabiner Paracord Keychain today for just $10.99! That's 52% off the original price.

