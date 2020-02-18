This portable water filter can make good water out of bad

Sightline Media Group, LLC writes about products and services to help our readers navigate when shopping online. Sightline Media Group, LLC may receive a share of revenue from our affiliate partners if you purchase products or contract services through our links.

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times.

“Hydrate or die."

(Isn’t that a slogan for some company somewhere?)

And it’s true. The human body is 60 percent water. You stop drinking, you’ve got about 10 days before your body turns off — no food, and you’ve got more than a week.

So drink up and drink often.

But what’s even worse is that your body will dehydrate itself if you drink contaminated water. Getting Giardiasis or E-Coli from water pulled out of a stream or puddle can result in serious intestinal problems that can kill.

So if the SHTF or you’re out in the field on an op, how do you fill up your hydration bladder or bottle with the water around you and be assured it’s safe?

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

You can go old school and drop some bleach into your water. You can carry heavy bottles with purified water. Or you can use an off-the-shelf filtration system that’s light, durable and functional on just about any patch of pond scum you come upon.

That’s where companies like Survival Filter come in.

The technology for portable, and long-term reusable water filters has progressed immensely over the years. The sheer number of gallons of water they can treat, the reusability of the filters and the direct-to-mouth versatility make this crucial survival tool cheap and easy to buy and carry.

We tested out the Survival Filter Squeeze water filter and Filter Bottle at this year’s SHOT Show in Las Vegas and used a sample of the Filter Bottle for a week afterward and came away pretty impressed.

Here's how the Survivor Filter water filter can keep you alive | GearScout Guide When you’re in the backcountry or fighting for survival, these water filters make potable water quickly and conveniently. Luckily, Survival Filter options are affordable and easy to purchase on their website, so you can easily stock up your EDC kit, bug out bags and survival stash.

Specifications:

Active Filtration bottle —

99.99% filtration removal of bacteria, parasites, VOC (volatile organic compounds) and toxic chemicals, heavy metals, unpleasant taste and odors

Squeeze 900mL of clean water in 30 seconds

Replaces 426 single-use disposable water bottles

100 gal / 575 refills capacity when filtering tap water or 25 gal / 145 refills capacity when filtering lakes, rivers, streams and natural bodies of water

Squeeze Water Filter —

Removal 99.999% of Protozoa (Cryptosporidium, Giardia and Parasites) Log 5

Removal 99.999% of tested virus (Phi X-174), Staph and bacteria

99.5% Mercury and 93% lead removal

Flow Rate of 400ml (13.5oz) per minute

Luckily, Survival Filter options are affordable and easy to purchase on their website at just about $40 for either the Squeeze filter or Active Filtration bottle. So, you can easily stock up your EDC kit, bug out bags and survival stash.

Make sure you always have an option to hydrate no matter where you are — because we’re all basically made of water, right?

Sightline Media Group, LLC writes about products and services to help our readers navigate when shopping online. Sightline Media Group, LLC may receive a share of revenue from our affiliate partners if you purchase products or contract services through our links.