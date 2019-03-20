Looking to add a red dot or scope to your AK?

As long as you have a side rail mount (or even not)...you’re in luck.

We’re going to take a look at three mounting options from Midwest Industries that will have you running and gunning on your AK in no time.

Side Mounted Picatinny Rail

First up is the very familiar Picatinny...but now as a rail side mount ($150).

Attachment is super easy by first unlocking the lever, pushing down on the lever, and choosing the correct tension (less is more here).

Then you have your choice of all the optics that can mount via Picatinny. We went with our go-to Aimpoint Pro.

The height worked out perfectly with our Zhukov buttstock.

And was also great with a little more magnification on our Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6x scope.

Yes, you’ll have to disconnect the mount and optic when you want to field strip and clean...but we found that it maintained zero quite well. 6” targets at 100 yards were no problem after multiple on/offs and optic swapping.

How about something mounted a little more forward...and doesn’t require you to disconnect between cleanings?

Gas Tube Mounted Picatinny Rail

Here we swap out the gas tube with Midwest’s Picatinny railed version ($100).

Install is easy and the current version has an extending nut that will fit almost all tolerances.

And here it is from the side view.

And of course...with a red dot mounted.

You don’t want a magnified optic since it’s too far forward.

I’ve been using this style for a while and like my red dot more up front. Plus zero has held very well with this attachment method.

It will also give ⅓ co-witness with Aimpoint micros.

Do keep in mind that since it is the gas tube...it’s going to get HOT. So far my Aimpoint H2 and Vortex Sparc up above have held up.

Lastly…

Handguard Picatinny Rail

Let’s just change out the whole handguard ($160).

This Gen 2 version looks much sleeker and comes in M-LOK and Keymod variants. Plus if it’s too short...there’s also extended versions.

Conclusion

Adding an optic will breathe new life into your AK.

For magnified optics and general versatility, I like the side mounted Picatinny railed version.

If you’re set on only using a quality red dot and want to save a few bucks...I’d take a look at the gas tube mounted variety.

And if you want a nice aesthetic change along with a forward mounted optic solution...go with the complete handguard switch.

For more potential upgrades, check out Pew Pew Tactical’s Best AK-47 Upgrades . Or if you somehow don’t have an AK in hand...check Best AK-47s (That You Can Still Buy).