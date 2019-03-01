Handmade from stainless steel, the Ace Sniper is a force to be reckoned with. Shooting up to a range of 15-25 meters, this mini crossbow really has some firepower.

Featuring a self-loading chamber, the Ace Sniper is an upgrade over the traditional Bowman series.

Next time any office warfare breaks out, you’ll be prepared to slaughter the competition.

This mini crossbow is great for shooting multiple toothpicks and matches at your victims. Get your very own Ace Sniper today for just $24.99, which is 58% off the original price.

If you want a mini cross bow that really pack a punch, look no further than the BB Sniper Black.

Shooting multiple toothpicks and mini BB’s at targets, this mini crossbow delivers a real sting. Similar to the Ace Snipe, the BB Sniper Black is designed with a self-loading chamber.

That means you’ll be ready to unleash a fury of shots at your unsuspecting victims. With a range of 10-15 meters, the BB Sniper Black is perfect for close quarters combat. At 58% off the original price, the BB Sniper Black will only cost you $24.99!

There’s only one classic mini crossbow and it’s the Bowman Black. This is the original Bowman from UncommonCarry, and it’s where all these highly addictive mini crossbows all started from. With this epic crossbow, you’ll be able to fire small projectiles like q-tips, toothpicks, and matches anywhere. There’s no better way to take a break after many hours of hard work than by shooting some toothpicks from a crossbow. It’ll turn even the most boring of places into an adrenaline-fueled war zone. Get the Bowman Black today for just $14.99. That’s 66% off the original price.

When you’re focused on stealth and prowess, the Silent Sweeper Silver is exactly what you need to win big. The Silent Sweeper Silver is so quiet that foes will never know what hit them. Load this mini crossbow with toothpicks and mini BB’s, and you’ll be ready for the classic library brawl. Coming in a beautiful shade of silver, the Silent Sweeper Silver has a range of 15-25 meters. All additional ammo can conveniently be stored in the chamber. At 63% off, the Silent Sweeper Silver is yours for just $32.99.

This mini crossbow is the perfect tool for striking fear in any ghost’s eyes. With an infrared red light, the Ghost Hunter One Black makes aiming at night during your ghost hunting missions a piece of cake. Take out your phantom enemies with one swift toothpick volley, and be back just in time for supper. Each Ghost Hunter One Black is handcrafted from stainless steel. You can choose between either gold or black colors. Get yours today for $47.99, which is 40% off the original price

Take your archery to the next level with the Ambush Sniper Silver. It’s decked out with all the latest features like a self-loading chamber and 25 meter range. Plus, the aiming on this mini crossbow is superb. You’ll be hitting targets perfectly with multiple toothpicks and mini BB’s. Be careful though because the Ambush Sniper Silver is highly addictive. This mini crossbow handmade from stainless steel. Arm yourself today for just $35.99. That’s 60% off the original price!