Blackhawk has announced its latest product to arrive on the market: a line of five blades designed by custom knifemaker Andrew Arrabito, a former Navy SEAL most well-known as the founder of Half Face Blades.

The line of blades consists of a Combat Filet, EDC, Field Knife, Karambit, and Combat Dagger with very limited quantities – only 10 per style – available for sale during the initial launch.

Customers wishing to purchase one of these limited blades can do so directly through www.blackhawk.com as of Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00AM Eastern Time.

The blades are made from Crucible Particle Metallurgy 154CM steel with a Rockwell steel hardness of 59-60 HRC.

Each blade varies in length and all feature a stone-washed finish with skeletonized black G10 textured grips and full tang construction.

One side of the blade is etched with the Blackhawk trident logo while the other is etched with Andrew Arrabito’s name, marking these knives as part of this exclusive collaboration. Included with each knife is a friction-fit sheath.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.