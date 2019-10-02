Because it’s awesome, that’s why.

From the weapons, to the tactics, to the real (and not freaking so overdone it’s sickening) portrayal of emotional issues confronted by warriors at the very sharpest end of the spear, CBS’s “SEAL Team” is one of the few shows that actually gets it right.

Action, Serbia, Bravo Team. We can't wait for you to see the Season 3 premiere TONIGHT at 9/8c. #SEALTeam pic.twitter.com/vb2xmWkKLw — SEAL Team (@SEALTeamCBS) October 2, 2019

And since the show — starring David Boreanaz (formerly of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Bones”); Max Thieriot; Jessica Pare; Neil Brown Jr.; A.J Buckley and Toni Trucks — dodged the cancellation bullet and kicks off its third season Oct. 2, we here at GearScout thought it would be entirely appropriate to start a fan blog.

The other cool thing about the show is that some of the cast members are actual operators. Our good friend Tyler Grey is a producer and plays the role of Trent in the show. And we met Justin Melnick (Brock) at SHOT Show last year with his SWAT partner @DitaTheHairMissile who kicks in doors alongside him.

The (Not a) SEAL Team blog is Helmed by fellow tacti-nerd Ian D’Costa, our #1 GearScout contributor, and backstopped by yours truly and my great friend and rabid SEAL Team fan, Ingrid Niehaus (who reps some cool tactical companies like LOWA), we’ll be writing up our thoughts on the week’s episode and discussing what we think should happen in the episode to come.

The blog will be posted the day of the next show, so you can debate through the week what’s going to happen and track your predictions that night.

We welcome comments below, IG DMs or smoke signals — we’d love to hear your thoughts about the episodes too...