Last November, SIG SAUER announced that the U.S. Coast Guard had adopted the ProForce P229 Airsoft pistol as a training aid for USCG Cadets and Guardsmen. Aside from the obvious benefit of cost, reasons cited for the selection of the ProForce P229 included "...the ability to practice gun handling, conduct target practice in various environments, and train in realistic force on force scenarios with a pistol that has the same look and feel of their issued P229 sidearm."

Now, roughly a year later, SIG SAUER had made the very same ProForce P229 Airsoft pistol available for the commercial market. Featuring an all-metal frame and slide, with polymer grip, the ProForce P229 handles extremely similarly to its "real steel" cousin, specifically marked as featuring similar balance and weight as the real P229. The ProForce weighs in at 1.85 lbs. unloaded, is 7" in length, features a 4.75" barrel, and even field strips the same as the actual P229 pistol.

The ProForce P229 is powered by green gas, a propane-based propellant used principally with gas-powered airsoft guns, which facilitates the reciprocating action of the slide and a degree of felt recoil, further supporting its use as a realistic training aid. The drop magazine holds up to 25 6mm BBs, which the ProForce fires at up to 295 fps with a muzzle energy of .8 joules, however this can vary based on temperature and altitue.

Additional features of the Proforce P229 include a fixed front and rear white dot sights which facilitate quick target acquisition, and an M1913 Picatinny rail dust cover, which allows for the attachment of a light or laser module. Also, like the real P229, the ProForce features a Double/Single Action trigger.