The new Star Wars flick is just around the corner, and CRKT is getting into the spirit with their limited edition Imperial White PROVOKE karambit knife.

Designed by custom knife designer Joe Caswell of Newbury Park, California, the PROVOKE is a folding karambit-style knife — and this particular variant features a Cerakote H-297Q “Stormtrooper White” ceramic blade finish, with black hardware accents, making it very reminiscent of the Galactic Empire’s elite shock troops.

The PROVOKE, as previously mentioned, is a karambit-style knife, which has a 2.4-inch blade made of D2 tool steel, with a plain edge. The handle is made of 6061 T6 aluminum, and the knife features CRKT’s “Kinematic” system, which allows for the blade to be quickly deployed with the push of a thumb.

At 6.1 oz. the PROVOKE is lightweight, and with a compacted length of just under 5 inches, it’s also a great option for EDC use.