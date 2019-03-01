Sometimes, the most useful tools come in the smallest packages.

The 14,000mAh Car Jump Starter Kit is one of these incredibly useful tools that is also extremely portable. From one simple device, you can jump start your car’s engine and recharge your mobile devices.

That means you’ll never run out of battery on the two most important things in your life -- car and smartphone!

We've all suffered from a dead car battery. Instead of calling and waiting for the tow truck, use the 14,000mAh Car Jump Starter Kit to get the car up and running again.

Boasting a 14,000mAh capacity, this tool can start your car up to 20 times on a single charge. It’s compatible with gasoline and diesel engines up to 7 liters with a 12-volt battery.

Besides jump-starting your car, the 14,000mAh Car Jump Starter Kit can easily recharge your mobile device from the 3 USB ports.

One of the ports is a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port that can juice your devices up to 75% faster.

